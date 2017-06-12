New appointment to ACC Board announced today

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 17:39

ACC Minister Michael Woodhouse today announced a new appointment to the ACC Board.

Leona Murphy joins the board from today for a three year term.

"Ms Murphy will bring valuable skills to the ACC board, she has a strong background in large scale business transformation, digital IT and insurance claims management," Mr Woodhouse says.

Ms Murphy’s career has been in the Australian insurance industry and most recently as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Transformation Officer at IAG where she worked across Australia, Asia and New Zealand markets.

Mr Woodhouse thanked departing board member, Professor Gregor Coster for his service and commitment.

ACC is a Crown agent and has an independent board with eight members appointed by the Minister for ACC.