Councils step up as Nats drop the ball on housing crisis - Twyford

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 17:57

Phil Goff’s Mayoral Housing Taskforce is another positive example of councils stepping up where National has failed on housing, says Labour Housing spokesperson Phil Twyford.

"Auckland’s call for large-scale building, unlocking land, and improving the efficiency of consenting, are completely compatible with Labour’s comprehensive housing plan. We will build 100,000 houses over 10 years, including 50,000 in Auckland. We’ll reform land zoning and planning to enable Auckland to both grow up and out along growth corridors. We’ll create an Affordable Housing Authority to enable large-scale developments with quicker, cheaper consenting.

"Auckland’s ideas for tackling land-bankers are welcome and are worth a closer look.

"Wellington is stepping in to build affordable houses where National has failed. Dunedin is championing warm, dry housing that National opposes. Now, Auckland has presented a real plan for affordable housing, which National hasn’t managed in nine years.

"The only people who don’t seem to realise there’s a housing crisis are Bill English, Nick Smith, and Amy Adams. They’re so out of touch they’re leaving it up to councils to perform one of government’s most basic tasks: ensuring people have a decent place to live.

"After nine years, National has given up and left the housing crisis to councils and community groups to solve. Labour’s fresh approach is about Central Government stepping up and playing its part, complementing the work of councils. We’ll build homes that people can afford and sell them to first homebuyers at cost; we’ll crack down speculators; and we’ll ensure that everyone has a decent, healthy place to live," says Phil Twyford.