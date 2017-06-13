Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 11:44

A new wellbeing strategy for international students will help to protect and enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a safe and welcoming study destination, says Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith.

The International Student Wellbeing Strategy was launched today during a visit to the Ara Institute of Canterbury.

"International education is our fourth largest export industry and provides jobs for more than 30,000 New Zealanders. It is vital students have a high quality experience while studying in New Zealand.

"The Government backs the international education export industry and the thousands of Kiwis employed in it. Our approach is to work with the industry to steadily improve outcomes, rather than threatening large parts of it," says Mr Goldsmith.

In addition to the strengthened pastoral responsibilities of education providers introduced in 2016, Education New Zealand now has a dedicated staff member whose focus is on delivery of a high quality experience for international students.

"The new wellbeing strategy builds on this progress, setting out focus areas that international students have told us make the biggest difference to their study experience," says Mr Goldsmith.

"Access to accurate information is particularly important for international students, so Education New Zealand is building an online information hub that will bring together information about life and study in New Zealand."

In addition $750,000 per year is being made available for new initiatives that align with the strategy and strengthen international student wellbeing.

"This strategy reinforces our commitment to the wellbeing of our international students, to ensure they feel welcomed and acknowledge their contribution to New Zealand."

A draft International Education Strategy for New Zealand, which sets out the Government’s vision for international education, will be released for consultation later this month.

The International Student Wellbeing Strategy can be found HERE.