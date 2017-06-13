100-plus NZ films available on demand

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 11:58

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has congratulated the New Zealand Film Commission for its video-on-demand platform, NZ Film On Demand, which has just passed a milestone 100 titles.

"NZ Film On Demand offers New Zealanders a unique portal to view our film history and has a broad range of films, from recent cinema releases to newly digitised classics, short films and documentaries," Ms Barry says.

NZ Film On Demand was launched in 2014 and is currently available in New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

"There is no subscription fee for users who can choose to watch one film or all of them. Viewers can rent or buy any of the movies from the online viewing platform and watch them wherever and whenever they want to - even on their mobile phone or tablet."

"Film is one of the ways we share our culture with others, and by making this platform available to viewers outside New Zealand, we open a window so they can see and understand what makes New Zealand unique."

Included in the online selection are:

- Feature films - Goodbye Pork Pie, Once Were Warriors and Boy.

- Documentaries - The Ground We Won (War), Antarctica.

- Short Drama - Coffee and Allah, Cold Snap.

To sign up for NZ Film On Demand, visit https://ondemand.nzfilm.co.nz