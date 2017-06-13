Nominations open for North Ward by-election

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 13:33

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is gearing up for a by-election in the North Ward following the resignation of former Deputy Mayor Craig McFarlane.

Nominations for the vacant seat open today.

NPDC has total assets worth about $2.5 billion dollars and provides all the core services you’d expect - water, waste and roads - as well as a dynamic cultural and recreational opportunities for our people and visitors alike.

The person elected to the North Ward seat will play a key role in continuing to guide the growth of our district.

People standing in the by-election will need to be:

Over 18 years old.On the electoral roll.A New Zealand citizen.Nominated by two people who reside in the North Ward (Waitara and Clifton areas).

Nomination forms are available online and at the Waitara Library and Service Centre and the Liardet Street Civic Centre.

Voting in the by-election will open in mid-August with voting closing on 6 September. Every registered voter in the North Ward will be able to vote - to check if you’re enrolled, go to elections.org.nz.

Timeline for the North Ward by-election

Tuesday 13 June - nominations open.Tuesday 11 July - nominations close (noon).Tuesday 15 August - voting documents delivered to voters registered on the electoral role in the North Ward.Wednesday 6 September - voting closes (noon).Saturday 9 September - declaration of results.