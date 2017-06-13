Mayoral Housing Taskforce 'adopts three ACT policies'

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 14:36

"Phil Goff’s Mayoral Housing Taskforce has adopted three of the ideas ACT laid out in our January State of the Nation address," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Replacing current building regulations with a mandatory insurance scheme is a potential game changer for construction industry. It will ensure developers can innovate, using new and more efficient construction methods and materials, while shouldering the cost if anything goes wrong.

"Sharing GST from construction with local councils will incentivise the approval of development while also funding necessary infrastructure.

"Allowing councils to target rates toward areas of new development will fund infrastructure for growth without punishing existing residents.

"Phil Goff would be mad to ignore the advice of the taskforce he devised and funded. The Government should co-operate in passing these recommendations into law, not just in Auckland, but across the country.

"ACT is the only party promoting the ideas widely supported by those with real expertise and experience in housing and development. While every other party scapegoats immigration, a stronger ACT will force the Government to adopt policies that actually fix our infrastructure and housing shortage."