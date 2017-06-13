Friends of Regional Parks Society opposes Point England Bill

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 15:36

On Monday 12 June the Friends of Regional Parks Society Inc held its Annual General Meeting.

Our organisation represents over 30,000 New Zealanders and our meeting unanimously supported the following resolution regarding the proposed Point England Bill:

"That the Friends of Regional Parks Society opposes in the strongest possible terms any proposal to use public open space for development or other purposes than that for which it was set aside, ie for the recreation of Aucklanders and the conservation of the environment. The growth of Auckland puts increasing pressure onto our already strained parks infrastructure and we need to be developing more new parks to meet their needs, not taking away those we already have. Our organisation represents over 30,000 New Zealanders and the Regional Parks are recognised as the jewel in the crown of the Auckland Region and an asset that many tourists come to Auckland to enjoy. We urge our political representatives to respect the rights of the people of Auckland to determine how our own city should be developed without government interference and legislation that takes away our right to manage our own land and especially our open space. Any loss of parkland for other purposes should require compensation by central Government to the citizens of Auckland for the purposes of parks acquisition either financially or with alternative parkland of equal public amenity value so that there is at least no net loss of parkland area in Auckland."

In addition our meeting also unanimously supported the following resolution:

"That the Friends of Regional Parks Society calls on the Mayor and Councillors to oppose the Point England Bill and the formation of an Urban Development Authority in the strongest possible terms on behalf of the present citizens of Auckland and future generations."

We have written to the both the Prime Minister and the Mayor of Auckland asking them both to oppose this damaging legislation.

The Friends of Regional Parks (Auckland) Inc was formed in 2010 with the objective of supporting the Regional Parks network that is such a vital asset in maintaining and enhancing the health of both Auckland’s residents and the region’s biodiversity. Our membership includes Auckland residents and organisations along with the Federated Mountain Club with its extensive countrywide membership. The Friends of Regional Parks represent approximately 30,000 New Zealanders. Last year we developed a 50 year Vision and Values Plan for the Regional Parks which has been accepted by Auckland Council.