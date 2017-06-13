Para Kore Marae working towards zero waste

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 15:45

Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson has announced funding of nearly $800,000 for Para Kore Marae to extend their waste minimisation project.

"With funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) the programme has already been successfully implemented in several regions including Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hauraki, and Ruakawa. So far 171 marae are taking part in the programme, and they have diverted an astonishing 178 tonnes of waste from landfill," Mr Simpson says.

"Para Kore means Zero Waste, and Para Kore’s vision is for all marae to be working towards zero waste by 2020. The new WMF funding will enable the programme to be implemented in Ruapehu, the Far North, Gisborne, East Coast, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Rotorua.

"Para Kore works alongside marae committees to help set-up reuse, recycling and composting systems. Local waste advisors provide education, support and practical tools such as bins and signage to implement Para Kore on marae. Established in 2009, Para Kore Marae Inc is a not-for-profit organisation, and provides its educational programme to marae, free of charge.

"This programme provides a good example of how marae, hapÅ« and iwi can make changes that have the potential to divert large amounts of waste from ending up in landfill and harming PapatÅ«Änuku.

"I would also like to congratulate Para Kore on being a finalist in the Kaitiaki Leadership category of the recent 2017 Green Ribbon Awards."

The WMF was established in 2009 and is funded by a levy of $10 per tonne charged on waste disposed of at landfills. The fund’s purpose is to boost New Zealand’s performance in waste minimisation, by reducing waste and increasing the recovery of useful resources from waste. Over $80 million has been awarded to more than 130 projects to date.

For more information on Para Kore see: http://parakore.maori.nz.