There is no equality in New Zealand - NZ Seniors Party

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 16:40

In a recent email from MSD I was informed that Section 70 direct deduction policy applies to pensions that falls under the following:

a) be administered by or on behalf of the Government of that country;

b) form part of a program providing benefits, pensions, or periodical allowances for any of the contingencies for which benefits, pensions, or allowances may be paid under this Act, or under the New Zealand Superannuation and Retirement Income Act 2001 or the Veterans' Support Act 2014;

c) and not be a Government occupational pension.

As a Government occupational pension is a tier two pension exactly the same as a UK pension then the question must be asked why is one NOT subject to direct deduction policy and the other is?

On further enquiry I was also informed that there is no separate legislation covering tier two pensions so how can Section 70 direct deduction be applied where no legislation/law is in place to cover it.

Immigrants from all over the world including many New Zealanders who have worked overseas are having their tier two employer/employee funded pensions stolen by a Government who are using questionable policies to protect their own staff pensions at the expense of others.

They tell us we would be disadvantaging ordinary Kiwis and be "double dipping" if we were allowed to have two pensions despite having funded them ourselves.

Given the above facts immigrants are the ones being disadvantaged not the ordinary Kiwis. It is time Government came clean and stopped hiding the truth about how they steal pensions from immigrants living New Zealand.