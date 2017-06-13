Labour: Naisi Chen selected for East Coast Bays

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 16:55

Naisi Chen selected as Labour’s 2017 candidate in the East Coast Bays electorate

Labour Party list candidate, Naisi Chen, has been selected as the East Coast Bays candidate for the 2017 General Election.

"I’m excited to be selected as Labour’s candidate in East Coast Bays and look forward to campaigning for Labour in the electorate," said Naisi Chen.

"Transport, housing, and access to decent healthcare and schools are important issues locally and after nine years of National, I believe it’s time for a fresh approach."

Currently in her final year of a degree in law, Naisi brings extensive experience in student advocacy. She was formerly the President of the New Zealand Chinese Students’ Association, Vice-President of the Auckland Chinese Students and Scholars Association, and currently sits on the advisory board of the New Zealand China Council.

"As a young candidate one of my aims is to represent the interests of younger voters, many of whom feel left out of politics."

"My peers and I are also direct victims of the National Government’s failure to solve the housing crisis. I want New Zealand to remain one of the best places in the world to live and that’s why I’ll be campaigning hard to promote Labour’s policies to increase affordable housing and reduce inequality."

Labour President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Naisi was ranked on our Party List and I’m pleased that she has now been selected to contest the East Coast Bays electorate. Naisi will bring vibrancy, energy and youth to the electorate race and joins our list of talented candidates who are focused on changing the government."