Inquiry needed into Serious Fraud Office incompetence - NZ First

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 17:16

With the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) reportedly saying it will "review" its woeful examination of possible fraud at FujiXerox NZ, New Zealand First says a report is needed on the SFO itself.

"This is all too little, too late," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The SFO has been shown up as incompetent.

"This started in December 2016 when the SFO found nothing. Then, in April 2017, Fuji Film of Japan sent in forensic accountants on what was suspected to be $285m worth of ‘accounting irregularities’ that’s blown out to be close to $500m (¥37.5bn).

"And it’s only now, when the proverbial has hit the fan, that the SFO pops out of the woodwork with a lame ‘review’.

"We need an inquiry into the SFO to see why taxpayers are funding such incompetence.

"And just where is the SFO’s Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett, or for that matter, MBIE Minister Simon Bridges and ‘Mr Fixit’ himself, Steven Joyce? says Mr Peters.