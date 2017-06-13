Creative Alliance need 500 members to qualify for registration

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 22:12

As the world reels in turbulent political times, and every election, leadership race and referendum appears to end in shock results, a group of Nelson creatives, like many politicians, have recognised an appetite for change amongst voters. Rather than just acknowledge this shift, they have decided to do something about it with an entirely new kind of political movement.

The Creative Alliance is fronted by ex-Nelson City Councillor and former co-leader of the Values Party, Mike Ward, and receives the backing of former Mayor of Nelson, Aldo Miccio.

The unlikely friendship and alliance that formed between the elderly liberal, Ward, and young conservative, Miccio, whilst serving at Nelson City Council together, has been the catalyst for this new way of political thinking. The pair recognised that many New Zealanders like certain elements from a selection of political parties, but preferred not to be pigeon-holed to support all the views of a single party. Miccio says, "The Creative Alliance is neither specifically left, right, green, socialist or capitalist. It is, in fact, a mix of them all." He continues, "We are truly collaborative in our desire to seek democratic social justice across all traditional political spectrums."

The Creative Alliance takes a new look at the future with an optimism that is rarely seen on the political spectrum. The movement’s idealism can be attributed to Ward’s refreshingly positive and visionary outlook and the Creative Alliance policies are designed to persuade and enable more New Zealanders to make the kinds of choices most likely to leave the world safer, fairer, more fun and more gorgeous.

With just one week left until the deadline for registering political parties in time for this year’s election, the Creative Alliance are gaining new members every day, and as they approach the 500 members required to qualify for registration, Ward appeals to anybody who is disenchanted with the current choices across the political spectrum to pay five dollars, become a member and help the Creative Alliance share its vision to ensure a better future for New Zealand and the world.

Ward says, "I know many may question what difference a tiny country with five million people could make. But I believe the world is desperate for safe, fair, gorgeous, optimistic, generous, sustainable, wise, collaborative and creative role models." He continues, "As a nation we have always punched above our weight, excelling in business, arts and sports, now is our time to lead the way in collaborative politics."

Join the Creative Alliance online at https://creativealliance.org.nz/