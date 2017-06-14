Maori Party drop the poi on Maori health - Labour

|
[ login or create an account ]
The MÄori Party have dropped the poi when it comes to supporting Ngati Whakaue and MÄori interests in Bay of Plenty by allowing an iwi owned and operated service Te Hunga Manaaki to be brushed aside in favour of a government aligned service, says Labour’s MÄori Development spokesperson Kelvin Davis.
"The people of the Waiariki Electorate have every right to demand more from their local MP who is also the Minister of MÄori Development and constantly talks up the benefits of being part of the National Government.
"Allowing the removal of a kaupapa MÄori health service in his electorate shows a lack of commitment to MÄori health while supporting the Government’s $2.3 billion shortfall in health funding forcing Lakes DHB to restrict what services they offer.
"Instead of his ill-conceived ‘Waka Ora’ plan to drive a bus around to hand out Panadol as part of this year’s Budget, he should have been standing up for his people who want a say in MÄori health in Rotorua.
"If the Minister was serious about supporting MÄori health, new money on new initiatives would’ve been more practical. This robbing Peter to pay Paul isn’t right.
"Labour supports Ngati Whakaue’s hikoi up through their Pa of Pukeroa. It would be the perfect opportunity for Tamati Coffey to pick up the poi and reinforce Labour’s commitment to MÄori Health services.
"Labour will take a fresh approach and invest in health, including lowering doctor’s charges, providing more operations, better cancer medicine and easier access to mental health services," says Kelvin Davis.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.