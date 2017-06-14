ACT welcomes rejection of daft firearm proposals

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 12:54

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the rejection of proposed firearm regulations.

"It’s a relief to see the Police Minister reject 12 of the Law and Order select committee’s daft firearm proposals," says Mr Seymour. "The full list of proposals went far beyond targeting illegal gun possession, and would have punished responsible firearm owners for the actions of a criminal minority.

"ACT’s biggest concerns were:

-An expensive and unenforceable firearm registration process

-New police powers to create blunt new categorisations of firearms

-New powers to enter the property of firearm licence holders

"These proposals have now been rejected. Gun owners can take credit for their effective advocacy on this issue.

"The news is well-timed for Fieldays, where I’m meeting rural New Zealanders who understand the realities of responsible gun ownership.

"With more MPs after the election, ACT can ensure heavy-handed firearm regulations don’t make it into law."