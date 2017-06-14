New Consul-General to Hong Kong announced

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 16:57

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced diplomat Carl Worker as New Zealand’s next Consul-General in Hong Kong, a role he has held previously.

"New Zealand has a close relationship with Hong Kong with thriving trade, investment and finance links," Mr Brownlee says.

"As New Zealand’s 10th largest export market with total exports of $1.15 billion last year, Hong Kong is an important commercial and investment market for New Zealand companies.

"New Zealand has had over 39,000 visitor arrivals from Hong Kong last year.

"We also have a very successful trade agreement with Hong Kong, the Closer Economic Partnership, which has secured duty-free access for New Zealand goods into Hong Kong. It continues to support growing trade both with Hong Kong and as an important gateway to mainland China for New Zealand firms.

"New Zealand and Hong Kong have strong community links, with long established expat communities," Mr Brownlee says.

Mr Worker is currently Principal Business Adviser with a special focus on China at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism.

He served as Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2015 following earlier assignments as Ambassador to Argentina, his first appointment as Consul-General in Hong Kong from 1994-98, and Deputy Head of Mission in Beijing from 1992-94.