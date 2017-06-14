New Ambassador to China announced

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 16:53

New Zealand's next ambassador to China will be Clare Fearnley, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee announced today.

"New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most important. In its 45th year, it encompasses areas as diverse as economic, trade, climate change, defence, legal, cultural and educational cooperation," Mr Brownlee says.

"Two-way trade reached a new high of $23 billion in 2016, and both sides have set the ambitious target of $30 billion by 2020.

"Our free trade agreement has been an incredible success, with trade between our two countries tripling since 2008. Upgrade negotiations now under way promise to set the foundations for the future growth of the relationship.

"New Zealand’s diplomatic presence in China has grown significantly in recent years.

"A new, purpose-built embassy will open early next year, demonstrating our commitment to supporting high-value business, cultural and government engagement at all levels.

"I look forward to the new Ambassador advancing New Zealand’s relationship with China," Mr Brownlee says.

Ms Fearnley is currently New Zealand Ambassador to South Korea after serving as Director-General North Asia, Director-General Asia Pacific, and Acting Director-General Legal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. She was also previously Consul-General in Shanghai.