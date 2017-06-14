New Ambassador to Mexico announced

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 17:12

Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee has today named diplomat Mark Sinclair as New Zealand’s new Ambassador to Mexico.

"Mexico is an important partner for New Zealand as we look to establish a stronger New Zealand presence throughout Latin America," Mr Brownlee says.

"Mexico has consistently been one of our largest trading partners in the region, and we share a strong commitment to trade liberalisation and regional economic integration.

"We look forward to further advancing our relationship through trade, economic, agricultural and cultural links," Mr Brownlee says.

Mr Sinclair is currently Ambassador for Climate Change and was previously Ambassador to Japan. He has also served as Chief Negotiator, Trans-Pacific Partnership, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.