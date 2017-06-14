New Ambassador to Germany announced

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 17:12

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced diplomat Rupert Holborow as New Zealand’s new Ambassador to Germany.

"New Zealand enjoys an excellent relationship with Germany, with extensive political, trade, scientific and tourism links," Mr Brownlee says.

"Germany is an influential member of the European Union, and we work together closely at the United Nations on global issues such as human rights, disarmament, security and climate change.

"Germany is also a major trading partner for New Zealand. Two-way trade amounts to over $3 billion per year, and Germany’s ongoing support for a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union is critical to achieving our ambitions.

"Over 96,000 German tourists visit New Zealand each year and around 4000 students travel from Germany to study here annually," Mr Brownlee says.

Mr Holborow is currently Divisional Manager of the Economic Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Exports Work-Stream Lead for the Government’s Business Growth Agenda, as well as a Vice-Chair of the OECD Trade Committee. He was previously New Zealand High Commissioner to India.