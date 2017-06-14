TVNZ must uphold commitment to Maori programming - Greens

|
The Green Party is calling on Television New Zealand (TVNZ) to uphold its commitment to MÄori programming and rethink their proposal to axe the dedicated MÄori commissioner.
"It’s deeply disappointing that TVNZ are proposing to axe their dedicated MÄori commissioner and we call on them to rethink this," Green Party Co-leader Metiria Turei said.
"It’s important that our publicly-owned television channel broadcasts MÄori content and so TVNZ should uphold their commitment to that.
"TVNZ has said they are committed to it, but it’s hard to see how it will thrive without someone having dedicated responsibility for MÄori programming.
"This proposal comes off the back of TVNZ outsourcing their MÄori and Pacific programming in 2015. This decision would further undermine its obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and to its MÄori audience.
"It’s critical that TVNZ meaningfully consult with, and take on board the feedback of, key stakeholders such as Te MÄngai PÄho and NgÄ Aho Whakaari.
"This highlights the risks to MÄori and public interest content when we don’t have a true public television broadcaster. The Government scrapped TVNZ’s Charter in 2011, which ensured the participation of MÄori within programmes and in programme planning.
"The Greens would reinstate the TVNZ Charter to ensure there is a strong public interest role for the publicly-owned channel," Mrs Turei said.
