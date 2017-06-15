Budget 2017: $2.5 million investment in Waikato schools

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 10:10

Around $2.5 million will be invested in Budget 2017 to expand the capacity of schools in the Waikato region, say Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe.

Mr Macindoe made the announcement today during a visit to Cambridge East School in Cambridge.

"This first round of school infrastructure investment in Budget 2017 will provide a total of five new classrooms to two schools in the region," says Ms Kaye.

The schools receiving new classrooms are:

Cambridge East School in Cambridge (around $1 million for two new classrooms)

Pirongia Primary School in Pirongia (around $1.5 million for three new classrooms).

"As with all new classroom projects, the Ministry of Education will work with the schools to ensure the new classrooms meet their needs, such as providing an environment that allows for flexible and innovative learning to raise student achievement," says Ms Kaye.

"Cambridge is growing fast and work is underway to engage local schools about the future shape of the network. The outcomes of this work will inform future investment decisions."

Today’s announcement is part of the first round of infrastructure investments being announced as part of this year’s Budget.

"This latest investment in Waikato schools follows the $34.6 million we have invested in the region as part of Budget 2016. This funding included establishing the new Sylvester Primary School with capacity for 700 students, extending Endeavour Primary School to accommodate a further 200 students, and providing 15 roll-growth classrooms to increase capacity at another seven schools," says Mr Macindoe.

Investment from the last two Budgets has seen around 1300 additional student spaces added to this growing region.

"Through Budget 2017 this Government is investing $456.5 million in education infrastructure, taking our overall commitment to extending and enhancing our schools to over $5 billion."

It is expected that the new classrooms will be operational during the 2018 school year.

Further announcements about Budget 2017 school property investments will be made over the next few weeks.