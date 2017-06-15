ACT welcomes resumption of NZ-Israel diplomatic relations

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 10:54

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Israel and New Zealand.

"Israel has always been a friend of New Zealand, and for good reason. We share basic but vital values of democracy and individual freedom," says Mr Seymour.

"As Israel knows all too well, these values must be defended, and part of that means strengthening alliances with strong diplomatic ties. The recent damage done to these ties was misstep from our Government.

"The reinstatement of our respective ambassadors will be especially welcomed by the New Zealand Israeli community and Kiwi expats in Israel, two groups that should never have been punished for our Government’s diplomatic indiscretion."