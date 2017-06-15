Appointment to Food Safety board

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 11:15

Minister of Food Safety David Bennett has appointed Teresa Ciprian to the Food Safety Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) board.

"I am pleased someone of Ms Ciprian’s calibre is representing New Zealand on the board. Ms Ciprian has a broad background which includes food safety, food regulation and international trade and a technical background in food science," Mr Bennett says.

From 1998 to 2010 Ms Ciprian held several positions at French multi-national company Danone, including Global Marketing Director for Functional Beverages, Director of Business Development in the Dairy Division Worldwide, and Marketing Director for New Ventures. Ms Ciprian is a director on three other boards: Zespri Ltd, Firstlight Foods, and ASPEQ Ltd.

Ms Ciprian is one of three New Zealanders on the trans-Tasman board. FSANZ was established to administer joint food standards governed by a statutory board of 12 people from New Zealand and Australia.

"Her strengths include being able to balance the key drivers to grow a food business and the need for effective regulation.

"She also has business experience in diverse international markets and cultures. These elements will all provide greater insight to the board, which propell our two nations Food Safety regulations forward," Mr Bennett says.

"Food Safety is one of the foundations to drive the value of New Zealand food exports, so it’s important we have the best, brightest and most innovative people representing us at the highest levels. Ms Ciprian is that," Mr Bennett says.

Ms Cirprian is appointed to the board from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2021. She is replacing Tony Newell who spent two terms on FSANZ.