Treasury puts Maori Land Service on red alert

A damning Treasury report raises serious questions about the delivery of Te Ururoa Flavell’s proposed MÄori Land Service, giving it a ‘red’ rating which indicates major issues with the project, says Ikaroa-RÄwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri.

"Treasury’s Interim Major Projects Monitoring Document was released to the public yesterday and reveals major issues with the MÄori Land Service (MLS).

"Treasury has given the MLS a ‘red’ rating, which has previously been defined as meaning ‘the project requires changes to budget, schedule, scope or benefits’, and ‘major issues with project definition, schedule, budget, quality and/or benefits delivery, which don’t appear to be manageable or resolvable without such changes being made.’

"The report reveals Treasury concerns about implementation, transition planning, new technology design and timeframes.

"Treasury also say there was no investment proposal or suitable business case ready to support Budget 2017 decisions.

"Te Ururoa Flavell’s unpopular MÄori land reforms hinge on the success of the proposed MLS and yet the lack of detail about the MLS in Flavell’s Te Ture Whenua MÄori Bill has been a huge concern for many submitters to select committee.

"Treasury’s assessment of the MLS totally backs up all the fears and concerns of MÄori landowners out there.

"This report was released internally in April, so Te Ururoa Flavell has known about these fundamental issues for months, but has kept these issues hidden from MÄori.

"This highly critical assessment by Treasury will leave MÄori landowners in even more doubt about the future of their whenua and the leadership capability of the MÄori Development Minister," says Meka Whaitiri.