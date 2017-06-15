Dodgy multinationals get sweet deal from Auckland - NZ First

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 16:52

Auckland Council has caught the outsourcing bug with Auckland ratepayers paying $266m to Australian-based Ventia - a company with ‘colourful owners’ to say the least.

"Auckland Council seems to believe New Zealanders cannot be trusted to run facilities but who is Ventia?" asked New Zealand First Local Government Spokesperson Ron Mark.

"Warning sign one is that Ventia is owned by Spanish-controlled CIMIC Group and American venture capitalists Apollo Global Management. How much company tax does Mr Goff think this company will pay towards his motorways and rail?

"Warning sign two is that CIMIC Group used to be called Leighton Holdings - a company with a colourful past involving corruption and bribery. Given the Australian authorities were looking into CIMIC as of late last year this hardly inspires much confidence.

"And warning sign three is that Apollo Global Management was fined US$53m last year by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for misleading investors.

"Going with Ventia at the expense of Kiwis will blow up in Mr Goff’s face, but worst of all, it will blow up in the face of Auckland’s long suffering ratepayers," says Mr Mark.