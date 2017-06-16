The Opportunities Party announces Auckland Central candidate

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 11:07

Activist, performer, community worker and fashionista Mika X has today been confirmed as The Opportunities Party candidate for the Auckland Central Electorate.

Mika is standing in Auckland Central, New Zealand's very own metropolis. He has spent years on the front line, working and helping youth through his foundation. Mika sees TOP as a kindred soul in his quest to unashamedly promote opportunities for young people of all ages and differences.

Mika was born in Te Wai Pounamu and became a MÄori breakdance pioneer. He has performed for Prince Charles at Holyrood Palace and wowed audiences at an astonishing ten Edinburgh Festivals - cementing his place as a Kiwi icon.

Today, Mika enjoys an enviable reputation as an accomplished artist, television and film producer. His work spans stage, film, television and music. He has released seven albums and ten television shows for digital networks. With one foot poised in the past, Mika is always looking towards the future.

Mika considers Auckland to be the birthplace of the arts and the cultural heartbeat of New Zealand. He sees TOP's policies as enabling all people to follow their creative dreams and aspirations. Young people are our future and to protect that future we must provide opportunities for their talents, abilities and skills to flourish.

"I’ve been approached before about getting into politics with other parties" says Mika "But they all wanted to use my profile rather than genuinely allow me to have a voice. Gareth Morgan is totally different; he understands the challenges facing young New Zealanders and is listening to their concerns."

Party leader Dr Gareth Morgan says Mika will be instrumental in communicating TOP’s solutions to the serious issues facing young New Zealanders, "We have a ground breaking new policy for youth to announce in about a month and Mika will be a big part of taking that message of hope to a group of New Zealanders who have been left disadvantaged and disenfranchised by the establishment parties.