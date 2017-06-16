How to win on water quality - Bill English wants your stories

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 11:45

Prime Minister Bill English issued a call to action to farmers at Fieldays, saying: "Farmers need to communicate about the huge amount of investment and sophistication that is now going into managing water quality."

http://www.stuff.co.nz/business/farming/93689137/pm-urges-farmers-to-be-more-vocal-about-water-quality-work

At Irrigation New Zealand we think that together we can make ourselves heard and we'd love to hear from you if you have one of those great stories. We often feature farmers and other irrigators in our magazines and news, but we are sure there are more unsung heroes out there.

We're particularly keen for any photography and video that we might be able to use on with the media and social media like Facebook, for example great quality rivers and streams on farming properties, innovations, riparian planting and farmers caring for waterways eg clean up days.