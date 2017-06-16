Government supports Z Energy recycling

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 11:49

Z Energy are installing new forecourt recycling facilities at 117 of their retail sites with a grant of $218,000 from the Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund.

Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson announced the new initiative today at a pilot forecourt on Highbrook Drive in East Tamaki.

"Z Energy has developed a modular forecourt bin comprised of separate compartments for waste, glass, plastic and cans, and Z compostable coffee cups. The aim is to reduce the amount of waste Z Energy send to landfill by 40 per cent. This project gives both Z Energy staff and customers the opportunity to embrace recycling," Mr Simpson says.

"Trial bins are being piloted at three Z Energy Sites in Auckland with more to be rolled out around the country later this year.

"Z Energy has made a commitment to promote sustainability by using less and wasting less within their business.

"This project provides a great example of how businesses and New Zealanders can make changes everyday to divert large amounts of waste from ending up in landfill."

The Waste Minimisation Fund was established in 2009 and is funded by a levy of $10 per tonne charged on waste disposed of at landfills. The fund’s purpose is to boost New Zealand’s performance in waste minimisation, by reducing waste and increasing the recovery of useful resources from waste. Over $80 million has been awarded to more than 130 projects to date.

Further information on the Waste Minimisation Fund is available from: www.mfe.govt.nz/issues/waste/waste-minimisation-fund/index.html.