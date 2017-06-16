NZ support for energy upgrade in Tonga

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 13:59

Prime Minister Bill English has announced funding to kickstart a major upgrade of the electricity network in the Tongan capital.

New Zealand’s early commitment is expected to assist Tonga to attract other investors for the project.

"Our $5 million support will help provide safe, reliable electricity to around 8,500 households and businesses in Nuku’alofa and save around $1.1 million a year through reduced line losses," Mr English says.

"This builds on New Zealand’s previous energy investments in Tonga, which include Tonga’s first large-scale solar farm in 2012, and other significant network upgrades.

"Access to clean, reliable energy is essential for businesses to thrive and to reduce reliance on fossil fuels used by diesel generators.

"We recognise this, and we are working with Tonga to help it achieve its energy goals."

The Prime Minister made the announcement while in Tonga as part of the 2017 Pacific Mission.