Takeovers Panel reappointment announced

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 15:01

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean has announced the reappointment of Roger Wallis to the Takeovers Panel for a twelve month term.

"I am pleased Mr Wallis will continue to share his expertise for another twelve months, ensuring the Panel continues to benefit from his practical experience in takeovers and securities regulation," Ms Dean says.

"Mr Wallis is a partner at Chapman Tripp and focuses on corporate and securities law. He is the former chair of the NZX Legal and Advisory Board and currently chairs the board of Chapman Tripp," Ms Dean says.

The Takeovers Panel was established under the Takeovers Act 1993. It is responsible for carrying out enforcement functions under the Act, administering the Takeovers Code and making recommendations to the Minister for changes to takeovers law.