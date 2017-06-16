E tu to donate to opposition parties

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:17

The E tÅ« National Executive has decided to donate to the Labour Party and the Green Party to strengthen their campaigns to change the Government this September.

The National Executive, made up of elected representatives from workplaces across New Zealand, has decided to give $120,000 to Labour and $30,000 to the Greens.

The donations are roughly the same amounts that E tÅ«’s legacy unions (SFWU and EMPU) gave to the parties in 2014.

E tÅ« National Secretary Bill Newson says that the donations reflect the fact only a Labour-Greens Government will deliver the changes that working people need.

"Nine years of a National Government have hurt respect and fair recognition for working people in our country - but not beyond repair," Bill says.

"As the largest private sector union in New Zealand with over 54,000 members, we have a great opportunity to be the voice of our members in the workplace and in the wider political environment.

"We’re looking forward to campaigning for a new Government that is on the side of working people and our communities."