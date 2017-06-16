Corrections seeks jobs for offenders

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:29

Businesses from around the lower North Island will be urged to consider offenders as employees at a breakfast function hosted by Corrections Minister Louise Upston and the Corrections Department next week.

Two similar events, in Hamilton and Christchurch, proved successful with a number of businesses stepping up.

"Since the Hamilton and Christchurch breakfasts, 13 companies have either signed agreements with Corrections or have requested more information; eight businesses have listed more than 20 positions with Corrections and five people have been placed into employment," Ms Upston says.

"The commitment from employers is encouraging. Without their support, the task of helping to turn people away from a life of crime can be more difficult. Some prisoners have never had a job so finding them employment, getting them into a routine and earning money gives them a greater sense of self-worth."