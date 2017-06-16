Work of refugee sector celebrated at Parliament

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 17:30

World Refugee Day was celebrated at Parliament, hosted by the New Zealand Red Cross and Immigration Minister Hon Michael Woodhouse, with guests including activists, former refugees, and people from across the social service and refugee sectors. Guests were addressed by Dr Jenny McMahon, National President of the New Zealand Red Cross, Minister Woodhouse, Mr Albrecht, and former refugee Christian Damba, who all spoke of the progress the sector has made in how we resettle refugees.

"The best thing for a refugee in a new country is structure" Mr Albrecht said, "and New Zealand is global example of established, good practice for ‘third countries’" (states which agree to accept refugees). Having been the editor of the UNHCR’s Resettlement Handbook, Mr Albrecht literally wrote the book on successful resettlements in ‘third countries’. While he spoke highly of the development of the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre and ‘settlement cities’ where refugees can fully undergo the resettlement process, Mr Albrecht said that "constant improvement" would see New Zealand maintain its reputation as an innovative and embracing nation for new refugees.

Communities and individuals are an important part of the resettlement process. Mr Damba, who fled from Congo-Brazzaville (now Republic of the Congo) 20 years ago, said that the work of community volunteers was invaluable in helping refugees adapt and adjust to their new lives. While both Mr Damba and Mr Albrecht admit it doesn’t always appear easy to help, everyday New Zealanders can make a difference in helping refugees integrate in a variety of ways, from offering employment opportunities, inviting them to community events, or getting in touch with local organisations supporting resettlement.

New Zealand has been actively resettling refugees since 1944 with the intake of the almost 800 Polish children. Today refugees come from a variety of national backgrounds, from Eastern Europe and the Balkans, to South East Asia and the Middle East.