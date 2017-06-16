On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 17:51

This weekend on The Nation...

As Auckland's long-awaited Waterview Connection opens, Lisa Owen is joined by Transport Minister Simon Bridges to talk about what's needed to fix the city's traffic woes and if funding is finding its way to the right projects.

Caitlin McGee looks at the appalling conditions tenants in some of Auckland's boarding houses live in and why experts are calling for tougher enforcement of minimum standards.

Then we talk to some of those who know the extent of the housing problem - Major Campbell Roberts from the Salvation Army, consultant Peter Fa'afiu, and Te Puea Marae chair Hurimoana Dennis - to ask them why so many are forced into those boarding houses and whether the situation now is any better than last year.

We'll discuss all that and more with our panel: former Green MP Sue Bradford, strategy consultant Chris Simpson, and Spinoff Auckland editor Simon Wilson.

The Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.