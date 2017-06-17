Sport and rec volunteers answer the call

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 10:19

Sport and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman says our nation’s sporting volunteers are stepping up to the plate and it is important to recognise their efforts during National Volunteer Week, which runs from 18-24 June.

"Nearly a quarter of New Zealanders have given their time to support sport and recreation with almost one million kiwis volunteering in the past year," says Dr Coleman.

"Volunteers are often the first people in and the last ones out, and National Volunteer Week highlights the significant contribution that they make.

"Coaches, umpires and referees, through to the people who wash the uniforms and transport players are taking up roles big and small. Without them our wealth of opportunities to be active and healthy would simply not exist.

"Volunteers also play a key role in supporting New Zealand’s hosting of major events. During the recent World Masters Games around 4,000 volunteers helped make this year’s event a huge success.

"Our hosting of major events is leaving a meaningful legacy for sport in our country in a number of ways but especially by bringing together passionate volunteers to support the sport and recreation in New Zealand."

This year’s theme is ‘Live, laugh, share - volunteer: Kia ringa hora - Me mahi tÅ«ao’, which Volunteering New Zealand hopes will capture the appreciation felt when people come together to build stronger, more vibrant communities through volunteer service.

More details on how to throw your hat in the ring and get involved are available online at www.nationalvolunteerweek.nz