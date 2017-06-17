Rally and March today to stop social vandalism in Christchurch

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 10:00

State Housing Action network and Housing Action Canterbury are rallying and marching today to stop the sale of 2,500 state houses in Christchurch.

This is the most important election issue for Christchurch.

It would be an act of social vandalism for the government to sell Christchurch state houses during a housing crisis.

Only the government has the resources to build the substantial number of houses needed for homeless families and those paying unaffordable private rental rates. If the government walks away from state housing it will be a betrayal of those of our families who will need state housing in the future as well as a betrayal of existing tenants.

The speakers will speak for two minutes each at the start of the march from around 2.15pm.

The march will leave at around 2.40pm down Riccarton Road to Westfield Mall before returning to Shands Crescent.

Speakers include:

Naenae Higgs - state house tenant

Bishop Victoria Mathews - Anglican Church

Megan Woods - Labour MP

Eugenie Sage - Green MP

Paul Watson - First Union