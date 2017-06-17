McClay congratulates Crawford Falconer

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 19:19

Trade Minister Todd McClay has welcomed the appointment of respected trade policy expert Crawford Falconer as the U.K.'s Chief Trade Advisor.

"I congratulate Crawford and wish him well in his new role," Mr McClay says

Mr McClay says that Mr Falconer has served in a number of roles including Ambassador to the WTO.

"He has a great deal of trade policy expertise and the world trading system will benefit from his appointment, as the UK develops a post Brexit trade strategy," Mr McClay says.

"We have been providing assistance to the U.K. in trade policy training and will continue to offer this support as required. I look forward to working with my ministerial colleagues in the U.K to strengthen our bilateral trade and economic relations."