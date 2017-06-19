Minister and Mayor host inaugural City Leaders’ Forum

Monday, 19 June, 2017 - 18:51

The inaugural City Leaders’ Forum was an open, productive and engaging discussion on the city’s regeneration, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel say.

The Forum - the first in a series - was hosted by Ms Wagner and Mayor Dalziel, and facilitated by The Press editor, Joanna Norris.

"This event was an opportunity to communicate successes, challenges and milestones achieved since the quakes, and discuss key issues about the rebuild and regeneration," Ms Wagner says.

"The Mayor and I are united in our commitment to making Christchurch the best possible place to live, work and raise a family. We discussed the city’s progress, how to maintain momentum and delivering on regeneration priorities through effective collaboration.

"There’s an extremely high calibre of leaders in Christchurch and all of them want what’s best for the city, but to be successful we must work together."

Mayor Dalziel says the event brought a group of like-minded people together, all of whom have a passion for the city’s regeneration.

"It provided an ideal platform to re-engage with the business and wider community to ensure everyone knows they can continue to get involved in shaping the future of our city," Mayor Dalziel says.

"As I’ve said on many occasions, I am incredibly optimistic for the city. I’ve enjoyed hearing other people’s ideas and having meaningful discussions about how we could achieve great things for Christchurch together. I truly believe anything is possible in the city’s regeneration."

The City Leaders’ Forum, held at The Piano this evening, was attending by about 300 people, including local business leaders, community groups and regeneration partners.

Panellists included: Lauren Merritt, Chief Awesome Officer at the Ministry of Awesome; Wil McLellan, EPIC; Robyn Wallace, Director of Earthquake Response and Recovery NgÄi Tahu; Malcolm Johns CE CIAL; and Richard Peebles, Peebles Group.