Maori land reforms need to be debated - Meka Whaitiri

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 09:41

Minister, show some backbone and front up and debate.

Rather than accusing critics of his Te Ture Whenua MÄori Bill of telling ‘lies’, MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell should show some backbone and front up to a debate on the issue, says Ikaroa-RÄwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri.

"Te Ururoa Flavell attempts to shut down debate on his unpopular MÄori land reforms by calling opponents to the reforms ‘liars’.

"Last week on Te Kaea, Te Ururoa Flavell admitted that landowners were confused about his Te Ture Whenua MÄori Bill.

"He didn’t attribute this to his complex and constantly changing bill, or his own poor consultation, but to -- you guessed it -- ‘lies’ he has alleged I have told about the reforms.

"This didn’t surprise me as only a few weeks ago I wrote an opinion piece on the Minister’s nasty habit of calling people liars.

"I say this to the Minister: I’m calling you out. Cut out the gutter politics. Recently you accused your own so-called political ally Hone Harawira of telling lies about the reforms. Show some leadership and front up to a debate with me on Te Ture Whenua MÄori Bill.

"You’ve shown contempt for the Waitangi Tribunal and the MÄori Land Court. You’ve ignored the concerns of landowners and you’ve tried to make multiple amendments to this bill without any public scrutiny.

"MÄori deserve so much better than this. If you want to retain any credibility then debate me on your bill. I look forward to you showing the leadership MÄori expect and accepting my challenge," says Meka Whaitiri.