Million-container milestone for Port of Tauranga

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 11:15

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has congratulated the Port of Tauranga today, as the one millionth container this year passes through its terminal.

"The Port of Tauranga is a leading New Zealand port for container throughput and the largest port in terms of volume in New Zealand. It’s great to be able to mark this milestone and acknowledge the economic benefits the Port brings to the wider Bay of Plenty economy," Mr Bridges says.

"Ports are our gateways to the world. In the 6 months to 31 December 2016, the volume of imports passing through Port of Tauranga increased by 7 per cent, while exports increased by 9 per cent.

"Effective partnerships between ports, the Government, KiwiRail, local councils and others are making this kind of growth possible.

"The Bay of Plenty economy is underpinned by strong growth across a number of sectors - including horticulture, forestry, tourism, and meat and dairy exports.

"The Bay of Plenty’s economic development is supported through a number of initiatives, including the Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Economic Action Plan that covers nine key work areas including horticulture, education and skills, forestry and wood products, geothermal resources, and MÄori land utilisation.

"The Port of Tauranga is investing $350 million in infrastructure to handle larger ships. Combined with today’s achievement of the million-container milestone, the Bay of Plenty’s future is bright," Mr Bridges says.