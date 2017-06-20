Brand new school facilities enhance refugee education

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 11:22

Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe is today, on World Refugee Day, welcoming the opening of new education facilities at the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre in Auckland.

"This $6.9 million project has delivered 12 new flexible learning spaces to replace classrooms which date back to World War II and were no longer fit for purpose," says Mr Macindoe.

"Since 2013 the school has been operating from temporary buildings. The new learning facilities being opened today provide a permanent and modern learning environment which will help to raise educational and social outcomes for refugees of all ages in our country.

The school provides six-week courses ranging from early childhood education right through to adult education.

"The courses available at the school provide valuable skills for people of all ages to be successful in New Zealand. The skills taught range from acquisition of the English language, life skills, through to an introduction to New Zealand society and mainstream school curriculum.

"It is important that refugees are given the very best start in their new life in New Zealand, which is why we have ensured that the learning spaces at the centre are safe, inspiring and stimulating and that the courses provided are targeted and practical.

"The Government’s Refugee Resettlement Strategy includes objectives to both increase the number of refugees in paid employment and to improve the educational achievement of school leavers. Providing these new modern learning spaces will help to achieve that," says Mr Macindoe.

The brand new buildings form the second stage of the rebuild of the refugee centre.