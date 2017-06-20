Nicholas Pole appointed as Chief Review Officer and ERO Chief Executive

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 14:50

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the appointment of Nicholas Pole as Chief Review Officer and Chief Executive of the Education Review Office. Mr Pole is currently Acting Chief Review Officer. He has held this role since 24 January 2017.

"I am very pleased to appoint Nicholas Pole as Chief Review Officer," Mr Hughes said.

"Mr Pole is a respected senior Public Servant with many years’ experience in the education sector in New Zealand and Australia," he said. "He has led ERO very effectively since January and established excellent working relationships across the education sector."

"Mr Pole has a real passion for education and the difference it can make in people’s lives," said Mr Hughes.

Before taking up the Acting Chief Review Officer role Mr Pole was Deputy Chief Executive Organisational Solutions for the Ministry of Social Development leading the Ministry’s Corporate Services, research and support functions. Prior to this he was Deputy Secretary, Regional Services Group with the Victorian State Department of Education and Early Childhood Development. In this role he led a programme of performance reforms in Victoria’s schools.

Mr Pole spent five years in the New Zealand Ministry of Education as Deputy Secretary before his move to Australia. During this time he led the special education and education recovery programmes as well as two periods leading the Ministry’s response to the Canterbury Earthquakes. He commenced his career as a trained teacher and researcher.

"Mr Pole has a deep knowledge of New Zealand’s education sector and the role ERO plays helping the system deliver better outcomes for children and young people," Mr Hughes said.

ERO is a Public Service department that evaluates and reports on the education and care of students in schools and early childhood services. ERO’s reports are used by parents, teachers, early childhood education managers, school principals and trustees.

ERO has around 150 designated review officers based around the country who undertake approximately 1260 external evaluations of early learning services and 700 external evaluations of schools every year.

Mr Pole has been appointed for a five year term commencing on 21 June 2017.

Biography

Before joining MSD Mr Pole spent around 15 years in the Ministry of Education in a number of roles.

Mr Pole holds a Master of Business Administration (awarded with distinction) from Massey University. He also holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of Waikato and a Diploma in Teaching.