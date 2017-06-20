IHC congratulates new Disability Rights Commissioner

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 15:45

IHC New Zealand warmly welcomes Paula Tesoriero as the country’s new Disability Rights Commissioner.

"Paula brings a unique perspective to the role, having held senior roles in the disability sector and achieved at the highest levels in Paralympic sport," says IHC’s Director of Advocacy, Trish Grant.

IHC also thanks the outgoing Commissioner, Paul Gibson, for his contribution.

"We have enjoyed a good working relationship with Paul, and very much look forward to continuing that link when Paula takes up the role next month," says Trish.

The appointment marks an important milestone, as the first time New Zealand has directly appointed a Disability Rights Commissioner since a law change last year.

"The new Commissioner is joining at a busy time. There is important work to do, and many opportunities to make a real difference to the wellbeing and quality of life of all people with intellectual disabilities," says Trish.

"Inclusive education, employment and health remain priority issues for IHC, but we also want to ensure the government’s social investment approach doesn’t leave anyone behind."

"We stand ready to help the Commissioner ensure people with intellectual disabilities figure in all of the key issues our sector faces," says Trish.