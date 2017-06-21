William Wallace Awards nominations open

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 11:49

Minister for Children Anne Tolley says nominations are open for the 2017 William Wallace Awards which recognises outstanding achievements by young people in care.

"The William Wallace Awards are a good opportunity to recognise the achievements of young people in care or those who have recently come out of care," says Mrs Tolley.

"I encourage caregivers, social workers and community representatives to nominate young people in care who are working hard towards their goals and aspirations.

"We know that many young people in care have to overcome significant challenges and trauma.

"These awards help to recognise their achievements, and provide encouragement and support through a monetary scholarship towards tertiary study, vocational training or leadership development."

The William Wallace Awards have grown over recent years with a number of corporate sponsors offering additional scholarships.

There are now 15 to 20 awards available, each valued up to $4,000, to help young people in care or with experience of care pursue tertiary study, vocational training, leadership programmes or an Outward Bound course.

Nominations close on 4 August 2017. More information is available at: www.mvcot.govt.nz/caring-for-someone/recognising-achievement