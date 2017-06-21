PM's trip provides Pacific opportunities

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 15:48

Massey University’s Pasifika Director got an unusual opportunity last week - the chance to jet around the Pacific with Prime Minister, Bill English.

Associate Professor Malakai Koloamatangi was the only academic invited to join a delegation of New Zealand politicians, community leaders, iwi and business representatives who visited the Cook Islands, Niue and Tonga.

Traveling aboard the RNZAF Boeing 757, Dr Koloamatangi said he got time to have discussions with the Prime Minister who was interested in Pacific Politics. "I had a couple of discussions with Bill English and he was very interested in the political scene in the Pacific, particularly the priorities that form the bases for decision-making and policy formulation."

In fact, Dr Koloamatangi spent a lot of time talking to Prime Ministers. He met with Tonga’s beleaguered Prime Minster Samiuela Ê»Akilisi PÅhiva who is facing protests over his decision to cancel Tonga’s hosting of the 2019 Pacific Games. There was also a meeting with Niue’s Premier and Massey alumnus Toke Talagi. The four-day trip also provided an opportunity to talk to those on the delegation about how Massey can be involved in Pacific development. It was a good opportunity to network with business and civil society leaders. Follow-up meetings are planned for delegation members in Auckland and Wellington next week.