ACT Party list will provide 'stability and spine'

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 16:49

ACT will release its candidate list on July 9, Party Leader David Seymour has announced.

"ACT’s high-quality MPs will provide both stability and spine to an increasingly mushy, Labour-lite National government.

Stability:

"It is clear that we need a more stable and resilient centre-right government. Already, National struggles to pull together the votes to pass meaningful centre-right legislation.

"The resignation of Todd Barclay shows just how vital ACT’s role is. With more MPs, ACT will provide National with a buffer to reliably pass legislation even if National MPs resign or lose electorates.

Spine:

"ACT won’t parachute in celebrity candidates. What we will do is showcase highly competent, hard-working future MPs who are committed to actually cutting tax and red tape, and restoring affordability to housing and superannuation.

"As we’re on track to win Epsom, we only need 1.2% of the party vote to gain another MP. 2.0% will get us three MPs. 2.8% four. 3.5% five.

"With continuity of leadership and confidence in Epsom, we’re on track to repeat our 2008 performance and elect five MPs."