Government must apologise for Christchurch schools - Chris Hipkins

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 17:43

The Ombudsman’s findings that the Ministry of Education botched the reorganisation of Christchurch schools after the 2011 earthquake are damning for an under-fire National Government, says Labour’s Education spokesperson Chris Hipkins.

"The Ombudsman has found the reorganisation of schools in Canterbury following the earthquakes was flawed and has ordered the Ministry of Education to apologise.

"That apology is a long time coming for students, principals, teachers and parents across Greater Christchurch.

"But it’s important to remember that National Ministers are ultimately responsible. Bill English and Nikki Kaye must now do the right thing and join the Ministry to apologise for allowing the flawed process that had serious consequences for people in Christchurch.

"While they’re at it, National Ministers should also apologise for underinvesting in Christchurch schools and allowing classrooms to become overcrowded. Our kids shouldn’t be learning in libraries and halls; they should be in warm, dry classrooms.

"After nine years of this tired National Government people are looking for a fresh approach. Labour will deliver the funding in education that our children so desperately need," says Chris Hipkins.