PM's DNA all over Barclay debacle cover up - NZ First

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 18:02

Prime Minister Bill English’s DNA is all over the cover up involving a secret recording in a National MP’s office and will deeply trouble National Party supporters, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Mr English has been party to a confidential settlement to cover up a crime, and that’s illegal.

"He condoned a settlement and hush money being paid to cover up MP Todd Barclay’s actions in which he secretly recorded a conversation - an offence under the Crimes Act.

"Mr English had even told the police that was the case, yet he said nothing when the MP both refused to be interviewed by police and denied the breach of privacy.

"Mr English claims he was not involved when in fact he aided and abetted the attempted cover up.

"Mr English’s behaviour over the Barclay Debacle is a sorry new low in New Zealand politics," says Mr Peters.