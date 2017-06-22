Immigration NZ must investigate hypocritical Labour Party - ACT

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 09:42

ACT Leader David Seymour is calling on Immigration New Zealand to investigate the Labour Party’s campaign sweat shop filled with immigrant labour. After revelations the party has 85 students living in slum conditions working on its campaign

"I cannot believe the Labour Party’s do as we say, not as we do attitude. This is a new low for hypocrisy, even for them.

"It’s everything people hate about politics, people saying things they clearly don’t believe to get elected. Who would believe in Labour’s promised crack down on cheap student labour when Labour are one of the worst offenders in the country?

"Who would believe Labour are the champions of the working class when their own foreign sourced campaigners write to them to complain about conditions and are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement?

"This is further proof that the Labour Party are in a death spiral as a political force. They pay lip service to their beliefs but stand for nothing with any sincerity."