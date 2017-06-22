All newborns deserve access to safe sleeping devices - Green Party

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:08

The Government needs to ensure that all new babies have access to a wahakura safe sleeping device, the Green Party said today.

The Child and Youth Mortality Review Committee (CYMRC) special report on sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) shows that there is much more that can be done to prevent babies dying in New Zealand.

"Every single baby in Aotearoa needs access to a wahakura safe sleeping device," said Green Party health spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

"The National Government has announced it will fund 4000 to 8000 babies to get access to a safe sleeping device, but this needs to be extended so that it is made available to all parents with a newborn.

"Finland has been providing pepi-pods, which are similar to wahakura, to all families who want them for 75 years now, and has seen its SUDI rates decline and babies lives saved.

"It is time for New Zealand to offer the same healthy and safe start to all of our children.

"The Green Party in government will make sure every family with a newborn are given a wahakura - baby pod, which includes a safe sleeping place as well as clothes, nappies and bedding.

"We want every single Kiwi kid to have a great start to life," Ms Genter said.