Suicide prevention videos encourage rangatahi to korero

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:16

A series of suicide prevention videos aimed at rangatahi are helping to shine a light on the issue and encourage young people to open up about their feelings, Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell says.

The fourth and final video in the series, called #OutintheOpen, looks at some of the myths around suicide and encourages rangatahi to share their thoughts and feelings with someone they trust.

"Suicide is a hard kaupapa to talk about, but it is something that affects every community. The message behind the video is to get rangatahi to talk with friends and whānau - it could be one of the best things you could do for them," says Mr Flavell.

"Aotearoa New Zealand has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the OECD and rangatahi are two and a half times more likely to take their lives than non-Māori."

The video series was produced by Te Rau Matatini and developed by rangatahi Māori who have had personal experience with suicide. It was funded via the $2.1 million Rangatahi Suicide Prevention Fund set up in Budget 2015.

Nationwide, 28 organisations were supported to run rangatahi-led suicide prevention initiatives with 38 projects funded.

In Budget 2017, a further $8 million was allocated over four years to extend the fund which aims to reduce suicide and suicidal behaviour among rangatahi Māori.

"Our rangatahi are the future leaders of tomorrow. To lose a single young person to suicide - is simply one too many. The rate of Māori suicide has been too high for too long," says Mr Flavell.

"We need to do more to ensure we build strong, resilient whānau and communities."

Watch the #OutintheOpen video here